Tech execs race to save start-ups from 'extinction' after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

PALO ALTO: Technology executives, prominent venture capitalists and founders including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman raced this weekend to keep alive companies caught up in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Friday's (Mar 10) dramatic failure of the bank, which focuses on tech start-ups, was the biggest since the 2008 financial crisis. It roiled global markets, walloped banking stocks and left California tech entrepreneurs worrying about how to make payroll.

Aiming to avoid what Garry Tan, the CEO of start-up accelerator Y Combinator, called a potential "extinction level event" in the tech sector, industry executives moved quickly to do what they could to save small businesses.

Altman, who runs one of Silicon Valley's hottest companies, bailed out some entrepreneurs from his own pocket, according to a Twitter message by his brother and one beneficiary who spoke with Reuters.

"I was running out of options, and so I just emailed him," Doktor Gurson, CEO of Rad AI, said in an interview on Saturday. Within an hour or two, Altman responded, offering him six figures: Enough to make payroll and no strings attached, just a request to return the funds once Gurson is able, he said.

Asked for comment, Altman told Reuters, "I remember the investors who helped me out when I was running a start-up and I really needed it, and I always try to pay it forward."

Henrique Dubugras, co-CEO of fintech start-up Brex, also spent the weekend working the phone after his company announced an emergency credit line on Friday to help start-ups get through their next payroll.

As of Saturday evening, he said Brex had received US$1.5 billion in demand from nearly 1,000 companies. "We’re trying to sign up lenders by end of day tomorrow. Everybody is sprinting," he said.

Even small start-ups are getting in on the action to help others. Aleem Mawani, founder of Streak, a company with about 30 employees, tweeted Friday he would lend his personal cash free of any terms to other small start-ups worried about paying staff. He said he then had discussions with a few companies and was aiming to prioritise lending for those living paycheck to paycheck.

“I'm a founder and I know how awful it would be to not make payroll,” Mawani said in an interview.