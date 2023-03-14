Regret and blame in Silicon Valley after bank run

SAN FRANCISCO: The nearly overnight collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has left the US tech scene in shock, wondering how one of its most valued institutions could vanish so suddenly, shunned by the companies that used it most.

SVB, like many other niche banks around the world, was a highly specialised lender with specific idiosyncrasies - and its one-track focus could have been its undoing.

"I am so angry. And sad and scared. Just remember, we did this collectively," tweeted Nicole Glaros, a start-up entrepreneur.

"If you did the right thing, and kept your money at SVB, you're being f'ed," she said, using an abbreviated expletive.

"If you did the wrong thing, and moved your money, you f'ed thousands of startups and people you've never met," she added.

SVB, which was founded in the 1980s, claimed that "nearly half" of US technology and life science start-ups banked with them for a wide range of services, but mainly to park cash handed to them by their venture capitalist backers to operate.

"Before SVB sprang to life, it was difficult, if not impossible, for a start-up to secure a relationship with a large, established bank," wrote Michael Moritz, a partner at Sequoia Capital, a VC powerhouse, in the Financial Times.

California startups "were bypassed or ignored" by the establishment banks and "in a perverse way, SVB has paid a price for its loyalty", he wrote.

The collapse of SVB, like the demise of cryptocurrency-friendly Signature Bank on Sunday (Mar 12), did not follow the playbook of the 2008 financial crisis, which erupted from problems that only experts initially understood.

Instead, SVB's implosion followed a far more classic pattern, reminiscent of scenes from the Great Depression nearly a hundred years ago, when distressed depositors lined up at failed US banks desperately hoping to get their hands on money that was already lost.