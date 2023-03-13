Silicon Valley Bank collapse puts Fed's faith in a strong, low-risk financial system to the test

WASHINGTON: Earlier this month the US Federal Reserve in a report to Congress gave what has become a standard reassurance: Banks were strong and the overall financial system in solid shape.

That confidence is now being tested as the Fed and other regulators watched the failure of Silicon Valley Bank last week rapidly morph into a potential systemic shock, threatening to undermine confidence in bank deposits and touch off more destabilising runs.

Just days after delivering the all-clear to Congress, the Fed rolled out a crisis playbook honed during the housing collapse in 2008 and expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing its latest go-big and go-fast effort to keep the financial system stable.

Banks will now be allowed to borrow essentially unlimited amounts from the Fed as long as the loans could be collateralised with safe government securities, a way to prevent financial firms from having to sell a class of investments that have been losing value because of the Fed's own high interest rate policies.

The response from regulators on Sunday (Mar 12) also included a pledge to make whole all depositors, even those with accounts above the Federal Deposit Insurance's standard US$250,000 limit, at Silicon Valley Bank and a second smaller institution, Signature Bank, that failed over the weekend.

By allowing loans for a year against the full face value of government bonds and mortgage-backed securities, banks will be able to "easily leverage (the new Fed facility) to access liquidity, rather than have to realise significant losses and flood the markets with paper" they are forced to sell to meet depositor demands, economists from Jefferies wrote. "Monday will surely be a stressful day for many in the regional banking sector, but today's action dramatically reduces the risk of further contagion."

The Fed has standing programs that are always available to shore up the financial system, including direct loans to banks with adequate collateral through its so-called discount window. The Fed made changes at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to encourage such borrowing, some of which, including a lowered interest rate on discount window loans relative to its benchmark policy rate, remain in place.

But in this case, as in crises dating back to the 2007-to-2009 housing collapse, the discount window was considered inadequate to address the developing risks, problems that to some degree stemmed from the Fed's own aggressive monetary policies.

SVB's collapse highlighted whether the Fed's aggressive rate increases, which took rates from near zero per cent a year ago to more than 4.5 per cent today, had finally caused something important to "break" as holders of low-yielding Treasury bonds face capital losses and banks, particularly smaller ones, faced tougher terms to attract the deposits needed for operations.