Major cryptocurrencies stabilise after US intervenes on Silicon Valley Bank

LONDON: Major cryptocurrencies stabilised on Monday (Mar 13) after United States authorities announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the issuer of the USD Coin stablecoin said it remained redeemable with the dollar.

US authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of SVB threatened to trigger a broader financial, and said SVB customers would have access to their deposits from Monday.

USD Coin, also known as USDC, recovered to US$0.9917, up from a record low of US$0.87 hit on Saturday, far below its intended peg of 1:1 against the dollar. The fall was sparked by concerns on the exposure of Circle — the U.S. firm that issues USDC — to SVB.

Top cryptocurrency bitcoin, meanwhile, slipped 0.3 per cent to US$22,125 on Monday morning, but was still up around 8 per cent from Sunday's lows.

Jeremy Allaire, CEO of USDC issuer Circle, said in a tweet on Sunday that the company's US$3.3 billion USDC reserves deposit - about 8 per cent of its total - held at the collapsed SVB Bank would be fully available when US banks open on Monday.