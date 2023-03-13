Expect valuation markdowns, fewer tech unicorns following Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, says analyst

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States is a “tragedy”, said analyst James Morton on Monday (Mar 13), three days after regulators pulled the plug on the lender.

“This bank was playing a very constructive role in the venture capital industry and the venture capital industry will miss it,” the chief investment officer at Santa Lucia Asset Management told CNA’s Asia First.

He noted that the failure of the bank will have some effects.

“We won't see too many unicorns hitting a public market in the foreseeable future. People with venture capital portfolios need to expect valuation markdowns for the next 12 months,” he said.

According to its website, SVB, a key lender for US tech start-ups since the 1980s, was founded to meet the needs of venture capitalists and innovative companies.

US regulators on Friday seized SVB’s assets after a run on deposits made it no longer tenable for the medium-sized bank to stay afloat on its own.