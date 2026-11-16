Silicon Valley leaders back call for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia

Nov 16 : A petition calling for Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO is drawing support from prominent Silicon Valley personalities, four days after his resignation stemming from revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy.

More than 177,000 people had signed the petition, according to the website hosting it. Those listed as signatories included Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Replit CEO Amjad Masad and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

The “Stand With Jensen” website coincided with an open letter from two prominent investors, Atreides Management's Gavin Baker and Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner, who urged Nvidia's board to avoid rushing to replace Huang before all the facts were known.

"We are current and former NVIDIA employees, partners, shareholders, and supporters. We write with gratitude for Jensen Huang and with a clear demand to the Board: bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts, unless and until you can provide compelling evidence that his removal is in NVIDIA's best interests," according to an open letter published on the website.

Huang had stepped down on Thursday in a move that plunged the AI chip heavyweight into crisis and sent shockwaves across the industry he helped bankroll.