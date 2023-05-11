Siltronic posts muted Q1 results, flags "no recovery" in second half of 2023

:German silicon wafer supplier Siltronic AG reported on Thursday first-quarter sales that slightly exceeded guidance, despite an economic slowdown, geopolitical uncertainty, a lower wafer area sold and a stronger euro.

The company posted quarterly revenue of 404.4 million euros ($445.16 million), down 14 per cent from the previous quarter, but less than a 15 per cent drop the company had expected.

The global tech industry has been battling a sharp and sudden downturn in demand since late 2022, as companies cut spending on tech products and services while consumers spend less on discretionary goods amid steep inflation.

The Munich-based firm said it didn't expect any recovery in the second half of the year, citing temporary market weakness in the coming quarters and customer postponements in delivery volumes that would affect the entire year 2023.

It sees EBITDA margin to be between 27 per cent and 31 per cent in the second quarter and adds that Q2 sales wouldn't change compared to Q1.

($1=0.9084 euros)