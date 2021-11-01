Finding the ‘silver economy’: Singapore firms build new products, services for greying population

The company has since supplied its food to at least 15 nursing homes and private hospitals. It also started taking online orders from individual consumers last year and is in talks with a public hospital to include its ready-to-eat meals in a discharge kit for patients.

The local firm is keeping an eye on other emerging needs in Singapore.

“While we started with a need market, I’ve also been talking to (partners) about how we can all look more strategically at food for the elders,” said Ms Shen. “I’m talking about seniors who are still well and what they need for healthy ageing, apart from supplements.”

BILLION-DOLLAR SILVER LINING

Singapore is one of the fastest ageing populations in the world, with one in four Singaporeans expected to be aged 65 and above by 2030.

While this “demographic curve” can pose a “significant strain on the society”, such as increased healthcare needs, it can also be a window of opportunity, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

“It is on us to find the silver lining,” he said in a speech earlier this month, noting how Singapore is “growing the silver economy so businesses can innovate to tailor goods and services for the elderly”.

This “silver lining” is set to be a US$72.4 billion (about S$97.5 billion) market in Singapore by 2025, according to the Asia Pacific Silver Economy Business Opportunities Report 2020 released by business consultancy Ageing Asia.

The same report also named Singapore as the top market in terms of silver economy potential. The ranking took into account factors such as the size of the ageing population, per capita household savings and life expectancy.

Food is one immediate area of opportunity, Enterprise Singapore’s assistant chief executive officer Dilys Boey told CNA. Companies such as SilverConnect are already stepping up to meet the health and nutritional needs of seniors, she added.

The agency also provides support for firms to innovate. Through a Food for Elders programme, for instance, SilverConnect received grants to co-develop pureed local snacks, such as chwee kueh, with specialist dieticians and speech therapists from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Healthcare is the other immediate opportunity. Enterprise Singapore said it has observed an increase in demand for community-based technology solutions given the rise in chronic disease and the country’s focus on active ageing. Beyond disease management, wellness and prevention are other growth areas.

Digital services and infrastructure are also areas that local businesses keen to capture the “silver dollar” can venture into. These include developing assisted living solutions, wellness and fitness technologies targeted at seniors, the agency said.

“As this generation of adults age, they want to do so actively, gracefully and independently. This presents new opportunities for Singapore companies to offer products and services that can be used by the elderly to improve wellness and prevent age-related diseases,” Ms Boey told CNA.

HEALTHCARE AND LIVING SOLUTIONS

Singapore-based start-up Tetsuyu Healthcare is hoping to solve common pain points in wound care – an area that it expects increased demand.

“This came about from our interaction with the long-term care sector where wound management is an almost daily activity, but it can be quite manual and takes a lot more time than necessary,” said co-founder and director Ng Li Lian.

Apart from being time-consuming, wound assessments done in the traditional way using rulers and probes can be painful and inconsistent. The need for early intervention of infections may also be difficult to detect by manual observation, she added.

“That results in sometimes slower interventions and unnecessary suffering among patients.”