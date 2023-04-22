Silver Lake to buy Germany's Software AG in $2.42 billion deal

:Private-equity firm Silver Lake has offered to buy Software AG in a deal that values the German business software developer at 2.2 billion euros ($2.42 billion).

The offer price of 30 euros per share in cash by Silver Lake-controlled Blitz 22-449 SE represents a premium of 53 per cent to Software AG's closing price of 19.59 euros on Thursday.

In February 2022, Silver Lake had invested 344 million euros in the software developer's convertible bond, which upon conversion would represent nearly 9 per cent of issued Software AG shares, the company said in a statement.

Software AG Foundation, an independent charitable foundation that is also the principal shareholder in Software AG, will sell a 25.1 per cent stake in the company to Silver Lake.

The offer is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 per cent of all outstanding Software AG shares plus one share, including the stake.

Software AG said its board and the takeover committee are "highly supportive" of the offer and intend to recommend it to the company's shareholders.

The foundation will continue to own 5 per cent of the company's stock, the PE firm said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9102 euros)