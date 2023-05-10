Logo
Business

Silver Lake reiterates offer in battle for Software AG takeover
Business

Silver Lake reiterates offer in battle for Software AG takeover

10 May 2023 03:14PM
BERLIN : Silver Lake appeared unshaken in the battle to acquire Software AG on Wednesday, reiterating in a statement its offer of 32 euros ($35.23) per share for the German company.

Rival Bain Capital via its portfolio firm Rocket Software has offered up to 36 euros per share for Software AG.

"Silver Lake reiterates its conviction in the attractiveness of its previously announced offer of EUR 32.00 per share of Software AG, to whose stated strategy and whose status as an independent, Darmstadt-based company Silver Lake remains fully committed," Silver Lake said in a statement.

Software AG said on Tuesday night that Silver Lake's offer presented a high degree of transaction security in addition to a significant premium for shareholders.

It declined to respond further on the counteroffer.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Source: Reuters

