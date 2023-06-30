Logo
Business

Silver Lake secures 63% stake in Software AG after months-long pursuit
Business

Silver Lake secures 63% stake in Software AG after months-long pursuit

30 Jun 2023 05:15AM
U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake said on Thursday it has secured a majority of 63 per cent in Software AG and intends to pursue a delisting of the business software developer.

Earlier this month, Bain Capital and Rocket Software sold all their shares in Software AG to Silver Lake, helping the company gain a 41 per cent stake.

The final results for the initial acceptance period is expected to be issued on July 3, the company said.

Silver Lake had in April offered to buy Software AG for 30 euros per share, valuing the German software developer at 2.2 billion euros ($2.39 billion). The bid prompted a counteroffer from Rocket Software, owned by private equity firm Bain Capital.

In May, the software developer said it supported a sweetened 32 euros per share offer from Silver Lake for the company.

Software AG's management and supervisory boards supported Silver Lake despite Bain's higher offer of 36 euros per share, drawing criticism from minority shareholders at the company's annual general meeting last month.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)

Source: Reuters

