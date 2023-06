MUNICH, Germany : Silver Lake will no longer make its 2.36 billion euro offer to invest in Germany's Software AG conditional on the private equity firm acquiring more than 50 per cent of the shares, according to a mandatory disclosure issued on Tuesday.

By midday on Tuesday, the investor had only secured 30.5 per cent of shares, despite support from Software AG's management.

By waiving the 50 per cent threshold condition, the offer is automatically extended by two weeks until June 28.