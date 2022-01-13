Logo
Sime Darby Plantation sees labour shortages worsening in early 2022
Sime Darby Plantation sees labour shortages worsening in early 2022

Sime Darby Plantation sees labour shortages worsening in early 2022

FILE PHOTO: A mini tractor grabber collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Pulau Carey, Malaysia, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

13 Jan 2022 10:44AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 10:38AM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Sime Darby Plantation Bhd warned on Thursday that labour shortages at palm oil plantations in Malaysia because of coronavirus border closures will worsen in early 2022 compared to the last six months until workers are allowed to return.

Mohamad Helmy Othman Basha, managing director at Sime Darby Plantation, also told a conference that there was a shortage of more than 75,000 workers resulting in a potential 20per cent-30per cent hit to production.

Sime Darby Plantation is the world's biggest palm oil planter by land size and said last year that foreign workers made up 75per cent of its employees.

Mohamad Helmy urged the industry to advance automation and mechanisation efforts and hire more locals.

"The industry should take this opportunity to reset," he said.

Malaysia's border remains closed in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 and restrictions on the hiring of foreign labour have been in place since the pandemic started.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger/Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

