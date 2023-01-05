Yield for latest 6-month Treasury bill in Singapore dips to 4.2%

SINGAPORE: The latest Singapore six-month Treasury bill (T-bill) is offering investors a yield of 4.2 per cent per annum, according to results from the year’s first auction released on Thursday (Jan 5).

This is a dip from the cut-off-yield of 4.28 per cent reported for the previous auction held on Dec 21.

T-bills are short-term debt securities issued and backed by the Singapore Government, with maturities of one year or less.

Like Singapore Savings Bonds – another type of Singapore Government Securities – T-bill rates climbed rapidly last year as global central banks went and continue to go on a rate-hike race to curb inflation.

The yields on the six-month T-bills started 2022 at 0.55 per cent and rose steadily to breach 4 per cent in end-October.

Returns touched a multi-decade high of 4.4 per cent in the auction on Dec 8 - the highest yield on a six-month T-bill since September 1988 when the rate peaked at 4.73 per cent.

Moving forward, yields may start to moderate given expectations for the United States Federal Reserve to go for smaller and slower interest rate hikes before taking a pause later in the year.

“I think this year or maybe going into next year, the 4 per cent T-bills will look like a transitory phenomenon (once) rates have peaked,” said DBS Bank’s senior investment strategist Daryl Ho, adding that investors may start considering shifting their attention to other assets that offer similar returns over a longer period.

Demand remains strong for now. The latest T-bill auction received applications amounting to S$12 billion for a total allotment of S$4.7 billion.

All non-competitive bids of S$1.4 billion were allotted in the latest auction, while about 27 per cent of competitive bids were allotted at the cut-off yield.