As the world reopens, is it time for Singapore's travel stocks to shine?

SINGAPORE: The world is reopening after more than two years of COVID-19 and battered travel-related stocks are finally getting a lift from the return of travellers.

Here, aviation and hospitality stocks on the Straits Times Index have rebounded from the lows hit during the depths of the pandemic, after Singapore reopened its borders. With more countries easing travel curbs, the worst is likely over, said market analysts.

Yet, the coast is not all clear.

Uncertainties over the COVID-19 pandemic linger amid the emergence of new strains. Rising costs, from crude oil, food to manpower, the threats of faster-than-expected monetary policy tightening and a global recession could also derail any recovery, the analysts told CNA.

“If you end up in a recession or significantly slowing growth where inflation still persists, you’re not going to see travellers as people are going to cut down on spending and will want to be saving up as much as they can,” said Mr Shekhar Jaiswal, head of equity research at RHB Singapore.

“Then suddenly, all of the tailwinds for your top line will disappear.”

“WAIT AND SEE”

For Singapore Airlines (SIA), the national carrier is looking set for a turnaround as it narrowed losses in the financial year that just ended. Analysts expect the airline to return to profitability on an annual basis this year.

According to a Bloomberg poll of analysts, SIA should be able to generate about S$160 million in net profit for financial year (FY) 2023. Some are more bullish, such as DBS Group Research which is projecting a net profit of S$500 million on the back of expectations that passenger volumes will normalise faster than initially thought and yields on both passenger and cargo fronts to be high.

But even as the airline mends its bruised financials, turbulence remains on the horizon.

The biggest downside risk comes from surging oil prices, said CGS-CIMB analyst Raymond Yap in a report dated May 26, noting how SIA has only hedged 40 per cent of its fuel requirements at an average Brent strike price of US$60 per barrel up to June next year.

Staff costs pose another challenge, as SIA looks to reverse salary cuts and rebuild its workforce at a time of rising wage expectations and tapering government subsidies, said Mr Jaiswal.

There also remain doubts about the return of travel in the longer run, particularly the business segment which is a key source of revenue for airlines, he added.