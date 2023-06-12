Singapore Airlines appoints first female CFO

Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Monday (Jun 12) it has appointed Ms JoAnn Tan as its first female chief financial officer to replace Mr Tan Kai Ping, who will take over as chief operations officer.

The appointments will take effect from Sep 10.

Ms Tan, in her current role as senior vice president of marketing planning, led the company's efforts to restore its network connectivity and capacity after international borders reopened since the pandemic, the airlines said in a statement.

"This was critical in helping (SIA Group) to capture the significant pent-up demand for air travel, and deliver its record passenger revenue in FY2022/23," said the airline.

She also "drove synergies" between SIA and its budget airline Scoot in areas such as network coverage and cross-sales, said the statement. Ms Tan also oversaw SIA's adjacent business engines such as KrisFlyer, Kris+, and Pelago through the pandemic.

"Under Ms Tan’s watch, SIA has also deepened its strategic partnerships with multiple airlines around the world, entrenching its presence in key markets and giving customers more options," it added.

Current CFO Mr Tan is known for helping to strengthen the carrier's financial resilience and for his involvement in the proposed merger between Air India and Vistara.

In the new role, he will be responsible for Singapore Airlines' Cabin Crew, Customer Services and Operations, Engineering, and Flight Operations divisions.