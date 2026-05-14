Singapore Airlines flags surging fuel costs; annual profit halves on one-offs

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) warned on Thursday (May 14) that surging fuel costs due to the US-Iran conflict were still "filtering through" and would weigh more heavily in the year ahead, even as it reported a smaller-than-expected 57.4 per cent drop in annual profit.

The fallout of higher jet fuel prices on costs was only partially reflected in March, SIA said in its fiscal 2026 earnings report, which largely captured performance from a period before the conflict in the Middle East.

The group's fuel bills are typically priced on a lagged basis, and the full impact of the surge is expected to feed through in the following year, the airline added.

The closure of the key Strait of Hormuz after the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran in late February has sent jet fuel prices surging far beyond the rise in crude prices, compounding cost pressures across the global aviation industry.

"While SIA and Scoot have raised air fares across their network, the adjustments do not fully offset the rise in the price of jet fuel, which is the group's single-largest expenditure item," it said. Scoot is Singapore Airlines' budget arm.