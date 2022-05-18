Singapore Airlines narrows annual loss amid returning demand for air travel

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Wednesday (May 18) posted a narrower annual loss of S$962 million, saying it was ready to ramp up operations further amid returning demand for international air travel as borders reopen in almost all key markets.

SIA's third consecutive net loss in the 12 months ending on Mar 31 was an improvement from the S$4.3 billion loss a year earlier that included impairment charges on 45 older aircraft.

The latest figure was in line with the average forecast of a S$968.5 million net loss from 11 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Annual revenue doubled to S$7.6 billion.

"Singapore's launch and subsequent expansion of the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme was the game changer for the group," said SIA in a statement on Wednesday.

"It facilitated quarantine-free mass travel for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and significantly boosted the demand for flights to and through Singapore," the group added.