Singapore Airlines in provisional deal for seven Airbus A350 freighters

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has signed a provisional agreement to buy seven Airbus A350 freighters in a deal that would make it the first airline to operate the new model, it said on Wednesday (Dec 15).

The letter of intent for deliveries from the fourth quarter of 2025 includes a swap with 15 A320neos and two A350-900 passenger planes in its order book, the airline said in a statement.

Those planes had a list value of US$2.3 billion when Airbus last published prices in 2018, roughly the same price as seven A350-900 passenger planes at the time, making it unclear how much incremental revenue the planemaker will get from the deal.

The deal with one of Asia's major carriers is nonetheless a significant boost for Airbus' efforts to penetrate a cargo market long dominated by its American rival Boeing.

Reuters reported in November that Airbus hoped to land a freighter deal with SIA as Qatar Airways, embroiled in a row over surface damage to existing A350s, favoured a deal for Boeing 777X freighters.

SIA said that the A350 freighters, along with options for another five, will replace its fleet of seven ageing Boeing 747 freighters and help the airline to reduce carbon emissions.