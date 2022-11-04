Singapore Airlines swings to Q2 profit, restores dividend as travel demand rebounds

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Friday (Nov 4) swung to a second-quarter profit and declared its first dividend in three years as international borders reopened and travel demand rebounded strongly in the peak summer period.

The company posted a net profit of S$556.5 million (S$393.20 million) for the three months ended Sep 30, compared with a S$427.6 million loss in the prior year.

It also declared an interim dividend of 10 Singapore cents per share, its first since November 2019 when it declared 8 Singapore cents apiece.

The carrier reported a record quarterly operating profit of S$678 million on a near tripling of its revenue from a year ago to S$4.49 billion.