A 'long game': Singapore Airlines committed to Air India despite record US$2 billion loss, says CEO

SINGAPORE: Air India’s transformation is a “long game” with “no shortcut”, and Singapore Airlines remains committed to supporting it, SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said at a results briefing on Friday (May 15).

Singapore’s flag carrier group owns a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, which reported a record US$2 billion loss for the last financial year and has been under scrutiny since a plane crash that killed 260 people in 2025.

Facing questions about the future of SIA’s stake, Mr Goh spent a significant part of the briefing explaining the group's position.

“We have never had any illusion that it is an easy path. Way back when we started the joint venture with our partner Tata Sons to set up Vistara, we knew at that point in time that it is a long game,” he said.

Vistara Airlines started flying in 2015 and merged into Air India in 2024, with SIA investing S$360 million (US$281.5 million) as part of the transaction.

MULTI-HUB STRATEGY

Mr Goh pointed to SIA's "multi-hub strategy" as essential to the group's long-term growth, constrained as it is by physical limitations and a small home market.

“Even with Terminal 5, at some point in time, we know that that capacity will be used up. Fundamentally, we are in a small market with no domestic operations,” he said.

This was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, when border closures left SIA – unlike airlines with domestic networks – limited to cargo operations.

These factors led SIA to look at creating a new engine of growth in the longer term, said Mr Goh.

India is currently the world’s third-largest air transport market, but with far fewer aircraft in operation than the two largest markets – the United States and China.

Its middle class is expected to double to 864 million people by 2047, accompanied by rising disposable incomes and planned expansions in airport infrastructure and commercial fleet sizes.

“If you look at India today, I don’t think there’s any question about its growth potential,” said Mr Goh.