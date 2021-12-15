Singapore Airlines swaps passenger plane orders for 7 Airbus A350 freighters in provisional deal

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has signed a provisional agreement to convert some of its passenger plane orders to buy seven Airbus A350 freighters, as it moves to manage costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter of intent for deliveries from the fourth quarter of 2025 includes a swap with 15 A320neos and two A350-900 passenger planes in its order book, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 15).

Those planes had a list value of US$2.3 billion when Airbus last published prices in 2018, roughly the same price as seven A350-900 passenger planes at the time, making it unclear how much incremental revenue the planemaker will get from the deal.

The deal with one of Asia's major carriers is nonetheless a significant boost for Airbus' efforts to penetrate a cargo market long dominated by its American rival Boeing.

SIA would be the first airline to operate the new wide-body A350F.

The airline said that the A350 freighters, along with options for another five, will replace its fleet of seven ageing Boeing 747 freighters and help the airline to reduce carbon emissions.

"It burns up to 40 per cent less fuel on similar missions to provide better operating economics, and boasts a longer range that offers greater flexibility in aircraft deployment," said SIA.