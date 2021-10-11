SIA, SATS share price jump after announcement of more vaccinated travel lanes

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines' (SIA) share price rose as much as 9.6 per cent on Monday (Oct 11) after news that Singapore would extend its vaccinated travel lane scheme to eight more countries.

The national carrier's share price rose to an intraday high of S$5.62 on Monday, and was trading at S$5.49 at about 2.55pm, according to Reuters.

The share price for ground-handling and inflight catering service provider SATS also jumped, rising as much as 6.5 per cent to an intraday high of S$4.44.

SIA's shares went up sharply "primarily because of positive sentiment on the reopening front and the easing of testing requirements", said DBS analysts Paul Yong and Jason Sum.

"The inclusion of more countries to the vaccinated travel lane scheme over the weekend includes important tourist and business locations like the US, UK and Italy, which are crucial long-haul markets for SIA," they said.

On Saturday, the authorities announced that the vaccinated travel lane scheme would be extended to include Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Under the arrangement, travellers vaccinated against COVID-19 can fly to the countries identified and enter Singapore without needing to serve quarantine.

They will, however, be subject to requirements such as having to take polymerase chain reaction tests before departure and upon arrival.

The latest announcement came a day after Singapore announced another vaccinated travel lane with South Korea, on top of the existing lanes with Brunei and Germany.

