SIA stock down 1.8%, snaps 12-day winning streak

SINGAPORE: Shares of Singapore Airlines (SIA) fell amid heavy trading on Friday (Jun 16), snapping a 12-day winning streak as investors took profit.

The stock got off to a promising start, rising to an intra-day high of S$8.05 before retreating through the rest of the trading day to as low as S$7.51. It eventually clawed back some lost ground to finish 1.8 per cent lower at S$7.77.

By contrast, the broader Straits Times Index rose 0.53 per cent to 3,260.03 points, led by gains in large-cap firms such as the three local banks and airline ground handler and food caterer SATS.

With the air travel industry on the mend, shares of SIA have been on an upward trajectory since the start of the year, with the advance boosted in recent weeks after the national carrier announced a record annual profit on the back of strong travel demand.

Last month, SIA announced a net profit of S$2.16 billion (US$1.63 billion) for the year ended Mar 31, rebounding from a loss of $962 million a year ago. The company also declared a final dividend of S$0.28 per share – a figure that market analysts have described as “generous” and would “enhance investor sentiment”.

Since then, the stock has soared nearly 30 per cent.

With this “exponential” rise likely triggering concerns that much of the recovery may have been priced in, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong told CNA that a “near-term correction” in the airline’s stock may be due.

“Given the exorbitant rise in share price over the past month, any sell-off from profit-taking activities may also be exacerbated,” he added.

Analysts from Morgan Stanley also downgraded SIA from “overweight” to “even-weight” on Friday, noting that positives such as strong fundamentals and favourable fuel prices have been priced in, according to a report from Bloomberg.