SIA shares soar to more than 3-year high following record annual profit

SINGAPORE: Shares of Singapore Airlines (SIA) soared to their highest levels in more than three years on Wednesday (May 17), as the national carrier emerged from the woes of the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver a record annual profit.

The counter was last seen at S$6.03, up 1.86 per cent and hitting levels unseen since February 2020.

The stock outperformed the benchmark Straits Times Index, which fell 1.08 per cent to 3,179.36.

After the market closed on Tuesday, SIA reported a net profit of S$2.16 billion (US$1.63 billion) for the year ended Mar 31, rebounding from a loss of S$962 million a year earlier.

The upbeat earnings results – a record in its 76-year history – also reversed three straight years of losses brought about by the pandemic.

Strong demand for air travel following the reopening of borders drove revenue, operating profit and passenger load factor, the airline said in its media release.

Group passenger capacity reached 79 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels at the end of March, with SIA and Scoot carrying a total of 26.5 million passengers, six times more than the year before.

The passenger load factor also increased by 55.3 percentage points to 85.4 per cent - the highest in the company's history.

However, the airline saw some softening in the cargo segment, as demand for air freight declined alongside an easing in the supply chain disruptions brought about by the pandemic.