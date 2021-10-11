Singapore Airlines launches seasonal flights to Vancouver, first to Canada since 2009

For this seasonal service, flight SQ28 will depart from Singapore Changi Airport at 9.15am and arrive at Vancouver International Airport at 7.30am. It will then leave for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 8.40am to arrive at 9.30am.

Flight SQ29, SIA’s twice-weekly designated vaccinated travel lane service, will depart from Seattle at 11am and arrive at 11.45am in Vancouver, before departing again at 1.15pm to arrive the next day at 10.05pm in Singapore.

SIA will also operate SQ27, a twice-weekly Seattle-Vancouver-Singapore service, for customers who are not eligible to enter Singapore under the vaccinated travel lane arrangement.

The 253-seat Airbus A350-900 will be deployed for the Singapore-Seattle-Vancouver service, with 42 business class seats, 24 premium economy seats and 187 economy seats.

SAN FRANCISCO ROUTE TO BECOME VACCINATED TRAVEL LANE

From Oct 20, the airline will also convert its daily non-stop services from San Francisco to Singapore into designated vaccinated travel lane services. Tickets are already available for sale.

Flight SQ34 departs from Singapore at 6.40pm and arrives in San Francisco at 7.05pm. Return flight SQ33 departs at 10.05pm, arriving two days later in Singapore at 5.45am.

For this service, SIA operates the 161-seat Airbus A350-900 ULR, with 67 business class seats and 94 premium economy seats.

“With the new Singapore-Seattle-Vancouver flights and the conversion of San Francisco-Singapore to a VTL service, SIA customers can enjoy even more seamless travel options to North America during the year-end holiday season,” said SIA’s senior vice president for marketing planning JoAnn Tan.

“SIA will continue to monitor the demand for air travel, and adjust its services accordingly.”