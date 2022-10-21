Singapore's asset management sector surges to record as funds expand

SINGAPORE : Singapore's asset management industry grew to a record size last year, outpacing global growth in the sector as the country benefited from more business from global and regional funds.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said total assets under management in Singapore rose 16 per cent in 2021 to S$5.4 trillion ($3.8 trillion), compared with a global increase of 12 per cent to US$112 trillion last year.

Hobbled by tough measures to combat COVID-19 in China and Hong Kong, entrepreneurs and investors are setting up shop or expanding their investment in Singapore.

The growth in assets was fuelled by a 30 per cent year-on-year jump in the alternatives sector that comprises private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, real estate and real estate investment trusts, according to a survey conducted by the MAS.

"Within the alternatives sector, growth of private equity and venture capital assets under management was robust at 42 per cent and 48 per cent respectively," the MAS said in its annual report on the sector.