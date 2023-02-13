Singapore bank DBS Q4 profit jumps 69%, says rate rises to moderate

SINGAPORE: DBS Group reported a 69 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Monday (Feb 13) as rising interest rates boosted its net interest margins, but Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets said that interest rate increases would moderate this year.

DBS, the first Singapore bank to report this season, said October-December net profit rose to a record S$2.34 billion (US$1.76 billion) compared with an average estimate of S$2.16 billion from three analysts, according to Refinitiv data, and S$1.39 billion) in the same period a year earlier.

The bank reported a record performance in 2022 as net profit grew 20 per cent to S$8.19 billion.

Total income rose by 16 per cent to S$16.5 billion, crossing the S$16 billion mark for the first time.

DBS, which earns most of its profit from Singapore and Hong Kong, announced a special dividend of 50 Singapore cents per share.

“The record return on equity of 17 per cent for the fourth quarter and 15 per cent for the full year reflect the benefit of higher interest rates as well as significant structural gains from our decade-long transformation initiatives," said DBS CEO Piyush Gupta.

"The Commercial book total income growth of 21 per cent for the full year and 43 per cent for the fourth quarter attest to the strength of our franchise."

The bank's "business pipelines are healthy and asset quality robust", added Mr Gupta.

"We expect confidence to return to markets in the coming year as interest rate increases ease and China reopens."