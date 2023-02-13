Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Singapore bank DBS Q4 profit jumps 69%, says rate rises to moderate
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Singapore bank DBS Q4 profit jumps 69%, says rate rises to moderate

Singapore bank DBS Q4 profit jumps 69%, says rate rises to moderate

FILE PHOTO: People use DBS automated teller machines (ATMs) in Singapore March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

13 Feb 2023 07:30AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 07:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: DBS Group reported a 69 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Monday (Feb 13) as rising interest rates boosted its net interest margins, but Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets said that interest rate increases would moderate this year.

DBS, the first Singapore bank to report this season, said October-December net profit rose to a record S$2.34 billion (US$1.76 billion) compared with an average estimate of S$2.16 billion from three analysts, according to Refinitiv data, and S$1.39 billion) in the same period a year earlier.

The bank reported a record performance in 2022 as net profit grew 20 per cent to S$8.19 billion.

Total income rose by 16 per cent to S$16.5 billion, crossing the S$16 billion mark for the first time.

DBS, which earns most of its profit from Singapore and Hong Kong, announced a special dividend of 50 Singapore cents per share.

“The record return on equity of 17 per cent for the fourth quarter and 15 per cent for the full year reflect the benefit of higher interest rates as well as significant structural gains from our decade-long transformation initiatives," said DBS CEO Piyush Gupta.

"The Commercial book total income growth of 21 per cent for the full year and 43 per cent for the fourth quarter attest to the strength of our franchise."

The bank's "business pipelines are healthy and asset quality robust", added Mr Gupta.

"We expect confidence to return to markets in the coming year as interest rate increases ease and China reopens."

Source: Reuters/nh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.