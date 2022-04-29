Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Singapore banks post Q1 profit declines in weak markets
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Singapore banks post Q1 profit declines in weak markets

Singapore banks post Q1 profit declines in weak markets

FILE PHOTO: A logo of DBS is pictured outside an office in Singapore January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

29 Apr 2022 07:51AM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 08:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore lenders DBS Group and OCBC both reported 10 per cent declines in their quarterly profits from record performances a year ago, with their wealth management businesses hit by weaker markets.

"Geopolitical developments in recent weeks have created macroeconomic headwinds and financial market volatility," DBS Chief Executive Piyush Gupta, said in a statement on Friday (Apr 29).

"While some activities such as wealth management will be affected, our overall business pipeline continues to be healthy," he said, adding that DBS would benefit significantly from interest rate increases in the coming quarters.

Net profit at DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest bank, fell to S$1.8 billion (US$1.3 billion) in January-March from a record S$2 billion a year earlier but came in above an average estimate of S$1.63 billion from six analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Singapore banks face a tough comparison after reporting record profits a year earlier when they benefited from a strong recovery from pandemic-hit markets.

Second-ranked OCBC posted a first-quarter profit of S$1.36 billion, down from S$1.5 billion a year earlier, but this also came above an average estimate of S$1.2 billion from six analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

OCBC counts Singapore, Greater China and Malaysia, among its key markets, while DBS earns most of its profit from Singapore and Hong Kong.

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

DBS OCBC

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us