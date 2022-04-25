Singapore firms must push on with transformation as part of 2030 economic vision: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: Singapore businesses have to push on with innovation and transformation as part of achieving the country’s 2030 economic vision, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong on Monday (Apr 25).

The Singapore Economy 2030 plan, first unveiled by Mr Gan in his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate last month, outlines the country’s ambition and approach across four key pillars – manufacturing, trade, services and enterprises.

The 23 industry transformation maps – roadmaps first launched in 2016 to drive change in various sectors – are being refreshed, he noted.

“Most importantly, we need to achieve deep industry and business transformation, and build a bench of successful Singapore enterprises that can sustain strong growth and create good careers for our people,” Mr Gan said in a keynote speech delivered at the Firefly Symposium organised by his ministry and the Singapore Tourism Board.

“Some businesses have asked – how can we think about long-term transformation when costs are escalating today and we cannot even find sufficient workers with the right skills to support the companies’ daily operations?

“Actually, the only sustainable way to address these challenges is to relentlessly push for innovation and transformation,” he told 600 representatives from various economic agencies, trade associations and business chambers and the labour union and think tanks gathered at Suntec City Convention Centre.