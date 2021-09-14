Singapore companies eye opportunities in the US

SINGAPORE: Growth in the US economy returned to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter of this year – rising 6.6 per cent on an annualised basis.

While COVID-19 remains a threat, consumer spending and the reopening of businesses have sparked some optimism.

"The US economy is now larger than it was before the pandemic," said Mr Clarence Hoe, global markets director for Americas and Western Europe at Enterprise Singapore.

"The huge diverse consumer market with shift towards health, wellness, and sustainability presents new opportunities for our Singapore companies to pivot into," he said.

Last year, nearly 120 Singapore companies ventured for the first time onto US shores, with offerings in the food, furniture, fashion accessories and consumer electronics segments.