Singapore's April core inflation rises to 3.3%, fastest in more than 10 years

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation accelerated to 3.3 per cent year-on-year in April from a previous 10-year high of 2.9 per cent in March, official data released on Monday (May 23) showed, driven by higher energy and food costs.

This is the highest since January 2012, when core inflation came in at 3.5 per cent.

The increase was driven by higher inflation for food, retail and other goods as well as electricity and gas, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a joint release.

The headline consumer price index, or overall inflation, came in at 5.4 per cent year-on-year in April, the same as in March, as private transport inflation moderated.

Core inflation excludes accommodation and private transport costs, which tend to be significantly influenced by supply-side administrative policies and are volatile.

INFLATION PICKS UP FOR MOST SECTORS

Food inflation increased from 3.3 per cent in March to 4.1 per cent in April as prices of non-cooked food and food services rose at a higher pace, said MAS and MTI.

Retail and other goods inflation picked up at a faster pace in April, coming in at 1.6 per cent from 0.4 per cent in March, as prices of clothing and footwear increased.

Inflation in electricity and gas surged to 19.7 per cent in April, from 17.8 per cent the previous month, on account of larger increases in electricity and gas tariffs due to higher fuel costs.