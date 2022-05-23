Singapore dollar hits all-time high against Malaysian ringgit

SINGAPORE: The Singapore dollar continued its rise against the Malaysian currency on Monday (May 23), reaching an all-time high against the ringgit.

The Singapore dollar reached a record high of RM3.1964 on Monday, largely due to strength in the Singdollar, before easing to RM3.1950 later in the day.

"SGDMYR hit a record high of 3.1964 this morning (6.48am BST, 1.48pm Singapore time), largely due to strength in the Singapore dollar, as preferred by MAS officials." Mr Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at MonFX, told CNA.

"There wasn’t one individual headline catching event, but instead the technicalities of Singapore’s monetary policy that created this all-time high," added Mr Harvey.

Sentiment around China also helped. News that US President Joe Biden was weighing cutting tariffs on Chinese goods helped lift the yuan to its highest since May 5.

"With the yuan holding the largest share in Singapore’s S$NEER basket, the rally in CNY dragged SGD higher too as currency traders looked to offset the depreciation in the Sing dollar relative to CNY with other currencies," Mr Harvey said.

"This saw SGD strengthen against other major trade partners, including USD (+0.49 per cent), MYR ( +0.13 per cent), HKD (+0.47 per cent) and JPY (+0.05 per cent), such that the S$NEER exchange rate continued to drive higher in line with (MAS's) preference.”