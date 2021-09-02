Singapore Exchange announces new rules to allow SPAC listings from Sep 3

SINGAPORE: Singapore Exchange (SGX) unveiled new rules on Thursday (Sep 2) to allow special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to list in the country.

Following a market consultation, SGX's regulatory arm announced rules that included halving the minimum capitalisation requirement for SPACs to S$150 million (US$112 million) from its initial proposal.

It also said it will now allow warrants to be detachable and all shareholders would have redemption rights.

SGX's rules, effective from Friday, would make it the first Asian bourse to allow blank check companies to list after the frenzy seen in such investment vehicles in the United States since 2020, although the popularity seems to be peaking.

"SGX's SPAC framework will give companies an alternative capital fund raising route with greater certainty on price and execution," Tan Boon Gin, CEO of Singapore Exchange Regulation said in a statement.

Citing sources, Reuters reported on Wednesday that the SGX was set to issue easier rules for SPAC listings.

SPACs are shell corporations that list on stock exchanges and then merge with an existing company to take that public, offering it shorter listing timeframes and strong valuations.