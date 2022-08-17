Singapore’s non-oil exports expand at slower pace of 7% in July

SINGAPORE: Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew at a slower pace of 7 per cent year-on-year in July after the revised 8.5 per cent growth in June, expanding for the 20th straight month.

Both electronics and non-electronics exports increased, and exports to the top 10 markets as a whole rose, mainly due to the 27 European Union countries, Malaysia and Taiwan, according to official data released by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Wednesday (Aug 17).

However, NODX to China, Japan, Hong Kong and Thailand declined.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX increased at a slower pace of 1.4 per cent in July, following the previous month's revised 3.2 per cent growth. Both electronics and non-electronics grew.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the level of NODX reached S$17.8 billion in July, slightly higher than the previous month's adjusted S$17.6 billion, as well as levels a year ago.

NODX rose over the year, mainly due to shipments of non-electronics. Electronics also grew.

On a year-on-year basis, electronic NODX rose by 10.3 per cent in July, following the 4.1 per cent growth in the previous month.

Integrated circuits, parts of integrated circuits and disk drives rose by 18.5 per cent, 83.2 per cent and 110.2 per cent respectively, contributing the most to the growth in electronic NODX.

Non-electronic NODX increased by 6.1 per cent in July on a year-on-year basis, following the revised 10 per cent rise the previous month.

Specialised machinery, pharmaceuticals and structures of ships and boats contributed the most to the growth in non-electronic NODX.