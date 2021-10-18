Singapore exports rise 12.3% in September, marking 10 straight months of growth

SINGAPORE: Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 12.3 per cent in September, marking a 10th straight month of growth.

Growth was mainly due to non-electronics, although electronic exports also rose, according to data released by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Monday (Oct 18).

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX increased by 1.2 per cent in September, after the previous month’s 3.5 per cent decrease.

Electronic shipments expanded 14.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis in September, driven by integrated circuits, personal computers and telecommunications equipment.

Shipments of non-electronic products increased 11.7 per cent in September from a year ago, led by petrochemicals, specialised machinery and pharmaceuticals.