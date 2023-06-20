Logo
Singapore’s Grab plans biggest round of job cuts since pandemic: Report
Singapore's Grab plans biggest round of job cuts since pandemic: Report

Singapore’s Grab plans biggest round of job cuts since pandemic: Report

A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore on Mar 21, 2019. (File photo: REUTERS/Anshuman Daga)

20 Jun 2023 02:19PM
SINGAPORE: Singapore-based Grab Holdings is preparing its biggest round of layoffs since the pandemic, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday (Jun 20), citing people familiar with the matter.

The reductions are set to be announced as soon as this week and are likely to surpass a 2020 round that shrank staff by 5 per cent, or about 360 employees, the report added.

A media relations official for Grab did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Two sources at the company, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media, said they were not aware of any planned job cuts.

Southeast Asia's leading ride-hailing and food delivery app had in February forecast upbeat 2023 revenue and pulled forward its profitability timeline. 

CNA has contacted Grab for comment.

Source: Reuters/rc

