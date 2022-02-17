Singapore imports and exports rise last year; 2022 trade growth expected to moderate in line with global outlook

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s total merchandise trade increased by 19.7 per cent last year, rebounding from contractions in 2020 and 2019, supported by both oil trade amid higher oil prices than a year ago as well as non-oil trade.

Total merchandise trade reached S$1.2 trillion last year, compared with S$969 billion in 2020 and S$1 trillion in 2019, said Enterprise Singapore in a media release on Thursday (Feb 17).

Enterprise Singapore attributed the increase in total merchandise trade to both oil and non-oil trade: Oil trade rose by 43.6 per cent in 2021 after contracting 31 per cent the previous year, while non-oil trade grew by 15.9 per cent last year, following the 0.7 per cent increase in 2020.

In the fourth quarter alone, total merchandise trade grew by 28.8 per cent year-on-year, expanding from the previous quarter's 19 per cent increase. This was on the back of an 86.1 per cent jump in oil trade in the fourth quarter and a 20.8 per cent rise in non-oil trade.

Exports and imports increased by 19.1 per cent and 20.4 per cent respectively in 2021.