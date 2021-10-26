Singapore to launch standards for renewable energy certificates

SINGAPORE: Singapore plans to launch standardised guidelines for renewable energy certificates, part of efforts to decarbonise its power sector and develop a regional grid, said Dr Tan See Leng, Second Minister for Trade and Industry on Tuesday (Oct 26).

The certificates, called RECs, are market-based instruments substantiating that electricity has been generated from renewable energy sources. One certificate represents that one megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity was generated from a renewable energy source and delivered to the grid.

"These guidelines will help support renewable energy deployment in Singapore and in the region, supporting the development of a regional grid that taps different types of low carbon energy sources in the region," said Dr Tan at the Asian Clean Energy Summit.