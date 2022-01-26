Singapore's manufacturing output expands 15.6% in December; achieves 13.2% growth for 2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore's manufacturing output ended the year on a strong note, with all but one cluster showing growth.

Industrial production rose 15.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis in December, up from the previous month's revised 14.1 per cent increase, official data on Wednesday (Jan 26) showed.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, December's year-on-year output grew 5 per cent, the Economic Development Board (EDB) said in a media release.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, December's output increased 4.3 per cent. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, production fell 1.1 per cent.

December's expansion brought overall growth for 2021 to 13.2 per cent, said EDB.

EXPANSION IN MOST CLUSTERS

The biomedical cluster logged the largest expansion in December, with output up 87.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The pharmaceuticals segment rose 162.3 per cent from a low production base last year, with higher production of biological products and a different mix of active pharmaceutical ingredients. However, the medical technology segment fell 3.4 per cent with lower export demand for medical devices.



Overall, biomedical's production growth for the year came in at 11.1 per cent, said EDB.



Transport engineering output grew 40.8 per cent in December and 13.2 per cent for the year.

The aerospace segment grew 58.9 per cent in December with higher demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul activities, due to the easing of global travel restrictions compared to a year ago, said EDB.

The marine and offshore engineering segment rose 49.8 per cent with a higher level of work done in shipbuilding and repairing activities.

Precision engineering output grew 16.4 per cent in December and 18.9 per cent for the year.

The machinery and systems segment grew 26 per cent in December with higher output on semiconductor and process control equipment. However, the precision modules and components segment fell 1.6 per cent with lower output of optical products.

Output in the general manufacturing cluster rose 7.7 per cent in December and 6.6 per cent for 2021.

The miscellaneous industries segment in December grew 15.9 per cent with higher production of construction-related products, jewellery and wearing apparel. The food, beverage & tobacco segment expanded 7 per cent on account of higher production of beverage products and animal feed.

In contrast, the printing segment fell 10.3 per cent.

In the chemicals cluster, output rose 1.2 per cent in December and 9.2 per cent for the whole year.

The petroleum and petrochemicals segments expanded 14.7 per cent and 8.2 per cent respectively in December, with the former recording throughput growth from the low production base a year ago, due to softer export demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak, said EDB.

However, the specialties segment fell 2.3 per cent with lower production of mineral oil additives while the other chemicals segment contracted 11.1 per cent with lower output in fragrances.

The electronics cluster was the only one to post a decline in December, falling 2.9 per cent from a high production base a year ago.

The infocomms and consumer electronics, as well as other electronic modules and components grew 30.8 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively.

On the other hand, the computer peripherals and data storage segment fell 0.1 per cent. The semiconductors segment also fell 6.9 per cent.

Overall, output of the electronics cluster grew 14.5 per cent in 2021.

The next monthly manufacturing performance will be released on Feb 25, 2022.