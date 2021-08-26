Singapore’s manufacturing output grows at slower pace of 16.3% in July

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s manufacturing output grew 16.3 per cent in July from the same period last year, boosted by the biomedical, transport and precision engineering clusters, official data showed on Thursday (Aug 26).

The expansion slowed from the previous month's 27.5 per cent increase.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 5.8 per cent in July, said the Economic Development Board (EDB).

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output decreased 2.6 per cent in July, data showed.

BIOMEDICAL, TRANSPORT, PRECISION ENGINEERING

July's figure was headlined by a faster pace of growth in three main clusters: Biomedical, transport engineering and precision engineering.

The biomedical cluster expanded 86.6 per cent in July, with output growth seen across the pharmaceuticals and medical technology segments.

In particular, the pharmaceuticals segment grew 134.9 per cent, on the back of a different mix of active pharmaceutical ingredients and higher output of biological products. The medical technology segment rose 17.4 per cent with higher export demand for medical devices.

Output in the transport engineering cluster jumped 33.1 per cent in July, compared with June's 28.3 per cent increase.

All segments recorded output growth, with the transport engineering cluster growing 2.7 per cent in the period of January to July this year compared to the same period last year.

The marine & offshore engineering segment rose 52.6 per cent from a low base last year due to movement restrictions at foreign worker dormitories which adversely affected production. The aerospace segment grew 22.8 per cent from a low base of maintenance, repair and overhaul activities last year due to international travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.