Singapore likely to tighten monetary policy as inflation remains elevated: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Singapore is likely to tighten monetary policy this month, for the sixth time in a row, amid persistent price pressures in the Asian financial hub due to global supply chain disruptions.

Eleven out of the 17 analysts polled by Reuters expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) would tighten its policy, perhaps for the last time in the current cycle in April, citing the need to tame the persistent elevated inflation.

Among the 11 analysts who see tightening, five think the MAS would steepen the slope only while six think that it would only upwardly re-centre the mid-point of the band.

Adjusting the mid-point is typically seen as a more "aggressive" tool than adjusting the slope.

Instead of interest rates, the MAS manages policy by letting the local dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed band, known as the Singapore dollar Nominal Effective Exchange Rate, or S$NEER.