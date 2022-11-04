Singapore bank OCBC's Q3 profit surges to record on rates

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) beat market estimates with a 31 per cent rise in quarterly profit to a record on Friday (Nov 4), powered by a surge in net interest income as banks benefit from higher interest rates.

The results rounded up a strong showing by Singapore banks after larger peer DBS Group reported a forecast-beating 32 per cent jump in quarterly profit to a record high and UOB Group also posted a record quarterly profit.

Singapore banks, which boast one of the strongest capital buffers in the world, have effectively weathered the COVID-19-induced slump and are now benefiting from rebounding Asian economies.

But analysts say growth could be derailed by a big increase in US interest rates - already at multi-year highs - as central banks try and tackle runaway inflation.