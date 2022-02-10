Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Singapore Press Holdings to terminate Keppel's offer, moves ahead with rival bid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Singapore Press Holdings to terminate Keppel's offer, moves ahead with rival bid

Singapore Press Holdings to terminate Keppel's offer, moves ahead with rival bid

FILE PHOTO: A view of the media and real estate company Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) office in Singapore November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

10 Feb 2022 10:15AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 10:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) said it had decided to exercise its right to terminate bidder Keppel Corp's offer and will allow SPH shareholders to vote on a rival S$3.9 billion offer from a tycoon-backed group.

"The board would like to update shareholders that, following consultation by the company with the Securities Industry Council (SIC) regarding the termination right, the SIC has ruled that it has no objections to the company's exercise of the termination right," SPH said in a statement late on Wednesday (Feb 9).Conglomerate Keppel, which counts state investor Temasek Holdings as a major shareholder, said its fully-owned unit did not agree with SPH's move and it filed an arbitration notice with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre.

Related:

Keppel made an offer in August to buy SPH's global portfolio of property assets, student accommodation and elderly care homes.

But Cuscaden - a consortium of billionaire property tycoon Ong Beng Seng's Hotel Properties and two independently managed portfolio companies of Temasek - came up with a rival offer.

The rare bidding war between two groups linked to Temasek then resulted in Cuscaden making a higher offer that was backed by SPH's independent directors in November.

 

Source: Reuters/ta

Related Topics

Singapore Press Holdings

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us