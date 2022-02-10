Singapore Press Holdings to terminate Keppel's offer, moves ahead with rival bid

SINGAPORE: Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) said it had decided to exercise its right to terminate bidder Keppel Corp's offer and will allow SPH shareholders to vote on a rival S$3.9 billion offer from a tycoon-backed group.

"The board would like to update shareholders that, following consultation by the company with the Securities Industry Council (SIC) regarding the termination right, the SIC has ruled that it has no objections to the company's exercise of the termination right," SPH said in a statement late on Wednesday (Feb 9).Conglomerate Keppel, which counts state investor Temasek Holdings as a major shareholder, said its fully-owned unit did not agree with SPH's move and it filed an arbitration notice with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre.