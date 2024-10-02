Singapore's prime office market subdued amid cautious business spending

SINGAPORE: Businesses are remaining cautious about spending and investment plans and that, alongside the new normal of hybrid work, will continue to weigh on Singapore’s prime office market, according to industry experts at real estate consultancies.

Already, the leasing market for so-called Grade A offices in the Central Business District (CBD) has been fairly subdued this year.

“At best, we are seeing short-term lease renewals, like for one year,” Savills Singapore’s executive director for research and consultancy Alan Cheong told CNA.

Relocations and expansions from larger office tenants have been “few and far between”, echoed Mr Calvin Yeo, managing director of occupier strategy and solutions at Knight Frank Singapore in a report released on Monday (Sep 30).

Apart from international banks which have long been reducing their office footprints, technology firms that aggressively took up space in the CBD during the COVID-19 pandemic have also been following suit, he wrote.

And they will continue to cut down on office space amid an industry slowdown and global fears of a possible recession in the United States, Mr Yeo added.

Meta is one of those that have opted to downsize or consolidate staff in one location. The parent of Facebook and Instagram moved out of South Beach Tower, where it had a lease for seven floors until end-September, and put its employees at Marina One.

Tencent Holdings also “recently relocated” one of its offices from 30 Raffles Place to CapitaSky, a 29-storey tower in Tanjong Pagar, after its lease ended. The Chinese multinational told CNA that staff at its CapitaSpring tower office “may” also be relocated to CapitaSky.

Citi meanwhile will be giving up one of six floors it occupies at Asia Square Tower 1. In response to queries, a spokesperson cited the bank’s hybrid work model as the reason.

BNP Paribas is also reportedly mulling a smaller space at Ocean Financial Centre where it currently has a lease for six floors, until year-end. The French bank declined to comment when contacted.

COSTS AND CONCERNS

Increasingly, firms are keeping a watchful eye on costs amid an uncertain global environment marked by slower economic growth and geopolitical risks, said Dr Chua Yang Liang, head of research and consultancy for JLL Southeast Asia.

“With the cost pressures, they have been looking at alternatives,” he said. “As a result, you do see some contraction in office spaces … by and large on the back of cost-saving strategies.”