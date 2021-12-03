Singapore retail sales up 7.5% in October on mobile phone sales

SINGAPORE: Singapore's October retail sales rose 7.5 per cent year-on-year as consumers snapped up more mobile phones following new product launches.

October's expansion was higher than the 6.8 per cent recorded in September, according to data released by the Department of Statistics Singapore (SingStat) on Friday (Dec 3).

It is the second consecutive month of retail sales growth. Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales were also up 11.4 per cent.

Total retail sales value came in at S$3.6 billion but this remained below pre-pandemic levels, said SingStat. Online sales made up 15.2 per cent of the total.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, retail sales grew 0.7 per cent in October compared to September. Growth rose to 2.3 per cent when motor vehicles were excluded.

RETAIL SALES BY INDUSTRY

Most industries in the retail sector saw sales increase year-on-year, with purchases of computer and telecommunications equipment surging 72.9 per cent due to the new product launches.

Watches and jewellery, petrol service stations, and supermarkets and hypermarkets also recorded double-digit increases of 26.9 per cent, 16.3 per cent and 10.4 per cent respectively.

Sales also grew in the food and alcohol, cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods, wearing apparel and footwear, and furniture and household equipment industries.

In contrast, sales fell for department stores, recreational goods, optical goods and books, motor vehicles, and minimarts and convenience stores.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, sales in most industries grew, with computer and telecommunications equipment topping the list at 4.1 per cent.