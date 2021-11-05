Singapore retail sales rise 6.6% in September, partly due to new mobile phone launches

SINGAPORE: Retail sales in Singapore rose 6.6 per cent year-on-year in September, helped by higher sales of mobile phones due to new product launches.
This is a reversal from the 2.8 per cent fall recorded in August, according to data released by the Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Friday (Nov 5).
Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose 8.3 per cent compared to the flat growth in August.
On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, takings rose 6 per cent in September.
"Retail sales value in September 2021 remained below pre-COVID levels," said SingStat.
COMPUTER AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS EQUIPMENT SAW HIGHEST RISE
Within the retail sector, most industries experienced year-on-year growth in sales in September.
Sales of computer and telecommunications equipment saw the highest increase at 66.1 per cent, mainly due to new mobile phone launches.
Petrol service stations registered a growth in sales of 22.3 per cent, followed by watches and jewellery sales at 13.3 per cent, due to higher petrol prices and greater demand for jewellery.
However, optical goods and books sales, minimarts and convenience stores, as well as recreational goods fell between 5 per cent and 10.4 per cent.
The estimated total retail sales value in September was S$3.4 billion, of which online retail sales made up an estimated 15.2 per cent compared to the 14.1 per cent in August.
Excluding motor vehicles, the total retail sales value was about S$2.9 billion, of which 18 per cent were online retail sales.
INCREASE IN F&B SALES
Sales of food and beverage services in September rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year, compared to the 6.7 per cent decline in the previous month.
On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, sales of food and beverage services rose 12.1 per cent in September, mainly attributed to the lower base in August when stricter dine-in rules were in place.
Dining-in resumed on Aug 10 for groups of five fully vaccinated people. This continued until Sep 27 when it was reduced to groups of two.
"Food & beverage sales value in September 2021 remained below pre-COVID levels," said SingStat.
The total sales value of food and beverage services in September was estimated at S$669 million, of which online sales made up an estimated 34.5 per cent, lower than the 39.3 per cent recorded in August.
Within F&B, sales of food caterers grew by 36.4 per cent in September on a year-on-year basis, due to the low base last year when demand for catering was low.
Turnover for fast food outlets rose 10.7 per cent, while cafes, food courts and other eating places grew 8.4 per cent due to higher demand for food deliveries.
However, turnover of restaurants fell 5.2 per cent due to tightened dine-in restrictions in September compared to the same period last year.
On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, restaurants saw a 27.7 per cent increase in sales for September, mainly due to the lower base in August when there were stricter dine-in regulations.
Turnover of cafes, food courts and other eating places, fast food outlets and food caterers increased between 1.9 per cent and 5.7 per cent during this period.