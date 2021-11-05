Singapore retail sales rise 6.6% in September, partly due to new mobile phone launches

SINGAPORE: Retail sales in Singapore rose 6.6 per cent year-on-year in September, helped by higher sales of mobile phones due to new product launches.

This is a reversal from the 2.8 per cent fall recorded in August, according to data released by the Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Friday (Nov 5).

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose 8.3 per cent compared to the flat growth in August.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, takings rose 6 per cent in September.

"Retail sales value in September 2021 remained below pre-COVID levels," said SingStat.

COMPUTER AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS EQUIPMENT SAW HIGHEST RISE

Within the retail sector, most industries experienced year-on-year growth in sales in September.

Sales of computer and telecommunications equipment saw the highest increase at 66.1 per cent, mainly due to new mobile phone launches.

Petrol service stations registered a growth in sales of 22.3 per cent, followed by watches and jewellery sales at 13.3 per cent, due to higher petrol prices and greater demand for jewellery.

However, optical goods and books sales, minimarts and convenience stores, as well as recreational goods fell between 5 per cent and 10.4 per cent.