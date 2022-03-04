Singapore retail sales rise 11.8% in January due to increased spending before Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: Singapore's retail sales rose 11.8 per cent year-on-year in January, compared to the increase of 6.7 per cent in December.

The growth was mainly attributed to increased spending prior to Chinese New Year which was in early February this year, according to data released by the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Friday (Mar 4).

The agency noted that pre-Chinese New Year spending in 2021 took place mostly in February as Chinese New Year was in mid-February then.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose 15.8 per cent compared to the 8.6 per cent growth in December.

The estimated total retail sales value came in at S$4.2 billion, of which online retail sales made up an estimated 12.9 per cent. This was lower than the 14.4 per cent recorded in December, when there were major online shopping events such as 12.12 sales.

However, on a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 2.5 per cent compared to the growth of 1.3 per cent in December. Sales also declined 2.1 per cent when motor vehicles were excluded.