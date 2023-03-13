Start-ups in Singapore to face more difficulties in fundraising after US bank failures, say experts and VCs

SINGAPORE: Tech start-ups in Singapore may be in for a tougher fund-raising environment, with investors likely to turn cautious following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the United States, analysts and venture capital firms told CNA.

US regulators pulled the plug on US tech start-up focused SVB last Friday (Mar 10), making it the largest bank to fail since 2008 when the financial crisis hit. Two days later, regulators also closed Signature Bank, which was widely used by cryptocurrency firms.

Some fears were allayed when the US government said depositors of the failed US banks will have access to their funds, alongside other actions to provide banks with access to emergency funding and stem any broader financial fallout.

But until those deposits are properly disbursed, start-ups in Singapore that have operations or exposure to the US will likely face “operational cashflow issues in the short-term”, said Mr Christopher Quek, managing partner of TRIVE Venture Capital.

The funding of start-ups that have US-based venture capitalists or investors may be stalled or delayed. In particular, crypto start-ups may also experience short-term disruptions as other companies in the sector have lost their banking facilities due to the shutdown of Signature Bank, he said.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Monday that it is “in close touch” with Enterprise Singapore to assess any potential impact on local start-ups, including those with operations in the US.

Initial feedback indicates that the impact is “limited”, the central bank said, adding that it will continue to monitor the situation closely for any signs of stress.

CAUTIOUS INVESTORS

Beyond the initial impact, investors may turn even more cautious about putting money into tech start-ups following the sudden bank collapses in the US, analysts and venture capital firms told CNA.

This impact will be “universal” and comes as a double whammy for the tech sector that is already grappling with layoffs and recessionary fears, said Professor Lawrence Loh, director of National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School’s Centre for Governance and Sustainability.

“All investors in start-ups will now be on their toes, they will be cautious and the days of freewheeling (funding environment for) start-ups will be moderated,” he said.

Asia should be even more cautious because the depth of the start-up ecosystem in this part of the world is “not as deep as in Silicon Valley”, Professor Loh said.

“Any ripple could be potentially earth-shaking.”