Full recovery for Singapore's MICE industry expected in 2 to 3 years: STB

SINGAPORE: The meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) industry in Singapore is expected to recover strongly following the country's reopening of its borders to fully-vaccinated visitors, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Wednesday (Jun 1).

With a strong pipeline of large-scale events from this year, a full recovery for the MICE industry is expected in two to three years, the tourism board added in a media release.

The industry was badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, virtually coming to a complete halt as events were shuttered and attendees stayed home.

Travel restrictions, COVID-19 testing requirements and quarantine measures imposed by countries also made business travel challenging.

Capacity limits at large-scale business events were raised to 750 people in March 2021, but the limits were swiftly reversed back to 250 people as Singapore battled a rise in community cases that included the country's first hospital cluster.

But there are indications that industry recovery is picking up pace, said STB on Wednesday.

Singapore hosted more than 200 events attended by about 49,000 delegates last year. In the first three months of this year, Singapore hosted more than 150 events attended by at least 37,000 delegates, said STB.

"This number is set to increase, with at least 66 international events secured for the rest of 2022."

This year marks the return of several marquee international events, including two Food and Hotel Asia events in September and October.

These events are expected to attract more than 30,000 physical attendees each, STB said.

"The robust pipeline of MICE events reflects event organisers’ confidence in Singapore’s fundamentals – its vibrant business culture, excellent infrastructure, stable government, and stellar track record in delivering high-quality events," said STB.